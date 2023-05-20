Former Kane County Circuit Clerk Thomas Hartwell Passes Away: Obituary

Thomas Hartwell, Former Kane County Circuit Clerk, Dies

Thomas Hartwell, former Kane County circuit clerk, passed away on September 1, 2021, at the age of 67. He had been battling cancer for several months.

Early Life and Career

Hartwell was born on January 20, 1954, in Aurora, Illinois. He graduated from Marmion Academy in 1972 and then attended Loyola University in Chicago, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1976.

After college, Hartwell worked for several years as a political consultant and campaign manager for various candidates in Illinois. In 1982, he was elected as the Kane County Clerk, a position he held for four years before being appointed as the Kane County Circuit Clerk in 1986.

Career as Circuit Clerk

Hartwell served as the Kane County Circuit Clerk for 28 years, from 1986 until his retirement in 2014. During his tenure, he oversaw the operations of the Circuit Clerk’s Office, which is responsible for maintaining court records and providing support to the judges and attorneys in the 16th Judicial Circuit Court.

Hartwell was known for his dedication to improving the efficiency and accessibility of the court system. He oversaw the implementation of several technological advancements, including the introduction of electronic filing and the creation of a website to provide online access to court records.

He was also instrumental in creating the Kane County Drug Rehabilitation Court, which provides an alternative to traditional sentencing for non-violent drug offenders. The program has been successful in reducing recidivism rates and helping participants overcome their addiction.

Personal Life and Legacy

Outside of his professional life, Hartwell was a devoted husband and father. He married his wife, Mary Beth, in 1980, and they had three children together.

Hartwell was also active in his community. He served on the board of directors for several organizations, including the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry and the Fox Valley United Way. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Aurora and the Knights of Columbus.

Upon his retirement in 2014, Hartwell was recognized for his many years of service to the Kane County community. In a statement, Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen praised Hartwell for his “outstanding leadership and dedication to public service.”

Many of Hartwell’s former colleagues and friends also expressed their condolences on social media. Illinois State Senator Linda Holmes tweeted, “Saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Hartwell, a true public servant and a good friend. He will be missed.”

Final Thoughts

Thomas Hartwell was a dedicated public servant who spent his entire career working to improve the court system and make a positive impact in his community. His legacy will live on through the many people he helped through his work and his involvement in various organizations.

Rest in peace, Thomas Hartwell.

