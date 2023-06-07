Former KLAS Research Employee Lois Krotz of Draper UT Passes Away in Tragic Accident: Obituary

Obituary for Lois Krotz

Lois Krotz, a former employee of KLAS Research and resident of Draper, UT, passed away tragically in an accident. She was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Lois was born on June 2, 1965, in Salt Lake City, UT. She graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Business Administration and went on to work at KLAS Research for over a decade. Throughout her career, she was known for her hard work and dedication to her job.

In her free time, Lois enjoyed hiking, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her loved ones first.

Lois is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and siblings. She will be remembered for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering love for those around her.

A memorial service for Lois will be held on [date and time] at [location]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to [charity of choice].

