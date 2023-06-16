Former Labour MP and Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson passes away at 87

Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning Actress and Former Labour MP, Passes Away at 87

Glenda Jackson, a British actress and former Labour MP, has died at the age of 87. Jackson had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, winning two Academy Awards for Best Actress for her roles in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class”.

In addition to her acting career, Jackson also served as a Member of Parliament for the British Labour Party from 1992 to 2015. She was known for her outspoken views and was a strong advocate for social justice and equality.

Jackson’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike. Her legacy as both an actress and a politician will be remembered for years to come.

