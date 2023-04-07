Former @LadyWaveGB star Autumn Giles passed away at 24.

Yesterday evening was a deeply emotional experience for those who had personal connections with Autumn Giles, the former @LadyWaveGB sensation.

The news of Autumn Giles’ untimely passing has left the community she was a part of reeling. The 24-year-old former basketball star and second grade teacher at Gateway Charter passed away, leaving behind a legacy of excellence both on and off the court. For those who knew her, Giles was a shining example of what it means to be a dedicated athlete and educator.

Giles made her mark early in life as a two-time state champion with the Green Wave. Her incredible talent on the basketball court was matched only by her work ethic and commitment to her team. Her former coach, who was quick to sing her praises, described Giles as a “natural leader” with a strong sense of determination and passion for the game.

Off the court, Giles was equally impressive. As a second grade teacher at Gateway Charter, she was beloved by her students and colleagues alike. She was known for her kindness, patience, and ability to connect with young children, making her an invaluable asset to the school community.

The news of Giles’ passing has come as a shock to those who knew her best. Tributes and condolences have poured in from friends, family, and members of the community who are mourning the loss of an incredible athlete and educator. In the wake of her passing, there is a sense of deep sadness mixed with a fierce determination to honor Giles’ memory by carrying on her legacy of excellence, both on and off the court.

For those who were fortunate enough to know Autumn Giles, her passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with those we love. Her impact on the lives of her students, teammates, and community will be felt for years to come, and her memory will continue to inspire generations of young athletes and educators to strive for excellence in all that they do.

Last night was an emotional one for many who knew former @LadyWaveGB star Autumn Giles. Giles, a two-time state champion with the Green Wave and second grade teacher at Gateway Charter, passed away at the age of 24. — Alex Martin (@NP_AlexMartin) April 6, 2023

