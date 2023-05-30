Former Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch eyed as next AS Monaco manager, according to reports

Jesse Marsch : Former Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch eyed as AS Monaco manager candidate: Yorkshire Evening Post

Jesse Marsch, former manager of Leeds United, is a top candidate to become the next manager of Ligue 1 team AS Monaco. The club, currently sixth in the table, may miss out on European football next season if they do not win their final match against Toulouse and if Lille and Rennes do not drop points. According to the Daily Mail, Marsch has been identified as the man who could take the club back into Europe. He has also been linked to the United States job, which would likely mean managing his home nation at the 2026 World Cup. Marsch was sacked by Leeds in February and has yet to return to management. He has worked with Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig in Europe and knows outgoing Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell from his time with the German outfit.

