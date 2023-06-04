Bruce Lehrmann : Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann charged with sexually assaulting Brittany Higgins in 2019

Bruce Lehrmann, a former Liberal staffer, has been identified as the individual charged with sexually assaulting Brittany Higgins in 2019. Born in June 1995 in College Station, Texas, Lehrmann is set to defend himself against one count of sexual intercourse without consent in the ACT Magistrates Court, with his appearance scheduled for September 16. He has pleaded not guilty and denies any claims of engaging in sexual activity with Higgins. The trial, which may involve the testimonies of several high-profile witnesses, is expected to last up to six weeks. Prosecutors stated that the alleged incident occurred after a night of heavy drinking with colleagues, during which Higgins consumed 11 drinks. Initially reported in April 2019, Higgins later withdrew her complaint due to concerns that it would impact her job during an election campaign. Nearly two years later, in February 2021, she asked the police to reopen the case after speaking with two journalists. Lehrmann’s barrister highlighted alleged inconsistencies and bias in Higgins’s account of events and emphasized his client’s presumption of innocence. Details about Lehrmann’s parents, wife, children, and net worth are not known.

News Source : GH Gossip

