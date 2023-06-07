Former live-in partner Gurijala Arpit accused of murdering Byju’s employee Akanksha Bidyasar in Bengaluru

Akanksha Bidyasar : Former live-in partner murders Hyderabad woman in Bengaluru

The police were able to identify the man who entered and left the victim’s apartment by reviewing the CCTV footage. A former live-in partner of a 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad, named Akanksha Bidyasar, murdered her in her apartment in Bengaluru’s Kodihalli on June 5. The accused, Gurijala Arpit, is a 27-year-old Byju’s employee from Delhi, who strangled the victim while her roommate was away. Akanksha was a former employee of Byju’s, where she met Arpit while working together in Hyderabad two years ago. Arpit was Akanksha’s manager during that time before she switched to the Bengaluru branch of Byju’s in 2022. Although they were no longer living together, Akanksha had some of Arpit’s belongings with her, which he said he would collect on Tuesday afternoon. However, Arpit allegedly strangled her to death at around 3:10 PM on Monday. Akanksha’s roommate found her lying motionless on the living room floor when she arrived home at around 6:15 PM and immediately contacted the police and the victim’s mother. Upon visiting her daughter’s residence, Akanksha’s mother found Arpit’s wallet, bag, and tissue paper on the coffee table. The police were able to identify Arpit as he entered and left the apartment alone by reviewing the CCTV footage. The police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860 under section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence or giving false information to screen offender) and section 302 (punishment for murder). The police have started investigating the case and are currently looking for the accused.

News Source : Sanjana B

