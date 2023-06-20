Former Lockdown Skeptic George Osborne Criticizes School Closures, While Ex-Chief Medical Officer Sally Davies Describes Lockdowns as “Damaging a Generation” today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During his testimony to the official Covid Inquiry, former Chancellor George Osborne questioned whether schools should have been closed during the coronavirus lockdowns in the UK. He stated that there were critical questions about balancing the life expectancy of an 80-year-old versus the educational opportunities of an eight-year-old. Osborne also defended his austerity policies during his tenure in charge of the public finances, stating that they had made Britain better able to respond to the Covid crisis. Dame Sally Davies, who was England’s Chief Medical Officer from 2010 to 2019, also testified and criticized the damage caused by lockdowns to a generation. However, she still backed them, albeit a week earlier. Studies have shown that the stringency and timing of lockdowns did not have a significant impact on outcomes.

School closures during lockdown George Osborne’s views on lockdown Criticisms of lockdown measures Impact of lockdown on children Sally Davies’ opinions on lockdown effects

News Source : The Daily Sceptic

Source Link :Surprise Lockdown Sceptic George Obsorne Criticises School Closures as Ex-Chief Medical Officer Sally Davies Says “Awful” Lockdowns “Damaged a Generation”/