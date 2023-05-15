Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina Passes Away: The Story Behind Her Death

Gloria Molina has Died: Story Behind Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina Death

Introduction

Gloria Molina, a former Los Angeles County Supervisor, passed away on January 7, 2022, at the age of 74. Molina served on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors from 1991 to 2014, making her the first Latina to hold the position. Her death is a great loss to the community, and her legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Early Life and Career

Molina was born on March 31, 1947, in Pico Rivera, California. She was the youngest of ten children, and her parents were Mexican immigrants. Molina grew up in a working-class family and faced many obstacles as a young Latina. She attended California State University, Los Angeles, and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

In 1982, Molina was elected to the California State Assembly, becoming the first Latina to hold the position. She served in the Assembly for six years and was known for her advocacy for women’s rights and social justice. In 1991, she was elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, where she served for 23 years.

Achievements as a County Supervisor

During her time as a County Supervisor, Molina was instrumental in bringing change to Los Angeles County. She was a strong advocate for women’s rights, affordable housing, and improving the lives of the county’s most vulnerable populations. Molina was also a champion for environmental justice and worked to protect the county’s natural resources.

One of Molina’s most significant achievements was the creation of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. She recognized the need for a centralized agency to oversee public health issues in the county and worked tirelessly to make it a reality. The department has since become a model for other counties and states across the country.

Molina also fought to improve the county’s transportation system. She was a strong supporter of the Metro Rail system and was instrumental in bringing it to fruition. The Metro Rail system is now an essential part of Los Angeles County’s transportation infrastructure and has helped to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

Legacy and Impact

Molina’s impact on Los Angeles County and the Latina community cannot be overstated. She was a trailblazer and a champion for social justice and equality. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Latinas to enter politics and make a difference in their communities.

Molina’s death has been met with an outpouring of love and support from the community. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of her and express their condolences to her family. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Molina “a force of nature” and said that “her leadership, passion, and compassion were unmatched.”

Conclusion

Gloria Molina’s death is a great loss to the community, but her legacy will live on. She was a trailblazer, a champion for social justice and equality, and a tireless advocate for the people of Los Angeles County. Her impact on the county and the Latina community will be felt for years to come. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

