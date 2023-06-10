Former Marine Corps Sergeant Chris Harkey from Flagstaff, AZ, has passed away.

Christopher “Chris” Harkey of Flagstaff, AZ and Former Marine Corps Sergeant Passes Away

Christopher “Chris” Harkey, a former Marine Corps Sergeant from Flagstaff, AZ, has passed away. His death has left family, friends, and colleagues in shock and mourning.

Harkey served in the Marine Corps for several years before retiring and returning to his hometown of Flagstaff. He was well-respected in the community and known for his dedication to his country and his fellow Marines.

Harkey’s passing is a great loss to the Flagstaff community and the Marine Corps fraternity. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Christopher Harkey Flagstaff AZ obituary Chris Harkey Marine Corps veteran death Christopher Harkey Flagstaff AZ funeral arrangements Chris Harkey Flagstaff AZ community tributes Christopher Harkey Flagstaff AZ military service and legacy