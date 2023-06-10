Former Marine Corps Sergeant Christopher “Chris” Harkey Passes Away in Flagstaff, AZ

Christopher “Chris” Harkey of Flagstaff, AZ – EX-Marine Corps Sergeant Passes Away

Former Marine Corps Sergeant Christopher “Chris” Harkey has passed away in Flagstaff, Arizona. Harkey, who served in the Marine Corps, was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Harkey was known for his dedication to his country and his unwavering commitment to serving others. He was a true hero, and his passing is a great loss to the community.

Harkey’s legacy will live on through the many lives he touched, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

Christopher Harkey Flagstaff AZ Chris Harkey Marine Corps Christopher Harkey obituary Chris Harkey death Christopher Harkey funeral