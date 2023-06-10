Former Marine Corps Sergeant Christopher “Chris” Harkey Passes Away in Flagstaff, AZ

Christopher “Chris” Harkey, EX-Marine Corps Sergeant from Flagstaff AZ, Passes Away

Christopher “Chris” Harkey, a former Marine Corps Sergeant from Flagstaff AZ, has passed away. Harkey served in the Marine Corps and was known for his dedication to his country.

Harkey was a beloved member of the Flagstaff community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a respected veteran who served his country with honor and distinction.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Harkey’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

