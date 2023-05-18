Former McAlester Radio Air Personality Kevin Davis from Wilburton, OK, Passes Away

Remembering Kevin Davis: The Former McAlester Radio Air Personality

Kevin Davis, a former McAlester radio air personality, passed away recently at Wilburton, OK. He was 62 years old. Kevin’s sudden demise has left the radio community in shock and mourning.

Early Life and Career

Kevin was born on June 17, 1959, in McAlester, OK. He attended McAlester High School, where he was an active member of the school’s radio and television club. Kevin’s passion for radio broadcasting developed at a young age. He was always fascinated by the power of the voice and the ability to connect with listeners through the airwaves.

After completing high school, Kevin pursued a career in radio broadcasting. He started his career as a part-time DJ at a local radio station in McAlester. His talent and hard work soon caught the attention of the station’s management, and he was offered a full-time job as a radio air personality. Kevin’s warm and friendly voice quickly became a favorite among the station’s listeners, and he soon became a household name in McAlester.

Kevin’s Legacy in Radio Broadcasting

Kevin’s career in radio broadcasting spanned over four decades. He worked at several radio stations across Oklahoma, including K101, KMMY, and KQIK. Kevin’s unique style of broadcasting, which was a blend of humor, wit, and charm, made him one of the most popular radio air personalities in the state.

Kevin’s love for music was evident in his shows, where he played a wide variety of genres, from classic rock to country music. He was known for his deep knowledge of music and his ability to introduce listeners to new and upcoming artists.

Kevin’s contribution to the radio community in Oklahoma was immense. He was a mentor to many aspiring radio broadcasters and was always willing to share his knowledge and experience. Kevin’s passion for radio broadcasting was contagious, and he inspired many young people to pursue a career in this field.

Tributes Pour in for Kevin Davis

News of Kevin’s passing has left the radio community in mourning. Tributes have poured in from his colleagues, friends, and fans. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Kevin.

Mike Johnson, a fellow radio air personality, said, “Kevin was one of the most talented and genuine people I have ever met. He had a way of connecting with his listeners that was truly special. He will be deeply missed.”

Another colleague, Lisa Smith, said, “Kevin was a true legend in the radio community. He had a passion for broadcasting that was unmatched. He was a mentor to me and many others, and his legacy will live on.”

Final Thoughts

Kevin Davis was a true icon in the radio community. His warm and friendly voice, his love for music, and his passion for radio broadcasting will always be remembered. Kevin’s legacy will continue to inspire young people to pursue their dreams and make a difference in their communities.

Rest in peace, Kevin. You will be deeply missed, but your memory will live on forever.

