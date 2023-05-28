Former Miss Wau, Faridah Musa Hassan, passes away in Juba following severe injuries sustained in a car crash.

Former Miss Wau, Faridah Musa Hassan, Dies in Juba Car Accident

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Faridah Musa Hassan, the former Miss Wau, who died yesterday in Juba after suffering critical injuries in a car accident.

A Life Cut Short

Faridah Musa Hassan was a vibrant young woman who had her whole life ahead of her. She was a beauty queen, a model, and a budding entrepreneur who was passionate about empowering young women in South Sudan. Her sudden and tragic death has sent shockwaves through the country, leaving many in disbelief.

The Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on Monday night when Faridah was traveling in a car with three other people. The car reportedly collided with another vehicle near the Juba International Airport, causing serious injuries to all the occupants. Faridah was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, her injuries were too severe, and she passed away the following day.

A Promising Future

Faridah Musa Hassan was a rising star in South Sudan, known for her beauty, intelligence, and entrepreneurial spirit. She was the winner of the Miss Wau beauty pageant in 2018 and had since become a role model for many young women in the country. She was also the founder of the Women’s Empowerment Network, an organization dedicated to empowering women and girls through education and entrepreneurship.

A Tragic Loss

The news of Faridah’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the country. Many have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the loss of such a talented and promising young woman. Her family, friends, and colleagues have also expressed their deep sorrow at her passing, describing her as a kind, compassionate, and ambitious person who was always striving to make a positive impact on the world.

A Legacy of Empowerment

Although Faridah’s life was cut short, her legacy will live on through the many young women she inspired and empowered during her brief time on earth. Her work with the Women’s Empowerment Network and her commitment to uplifting others will continue to inspire generations to come. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved her.

A Final Farewell

The funeral arrangements for Faridah Musa Hassan have not yet been announced, but it is expected to be a somber affair as the country mourns the loss of one of its brightest and most promising young stars. We offer our condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time, and we pray that her soul rests in eternal peace.

