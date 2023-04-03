Former Murderers landlord dies in India

British Pub Owner Ivan Brown Dies in India While Taking Photos

On April 7, it was reported by the Hindustan Times that Ivan Brown, a former owner of The Murderers pub in Timberhill, Norwich, died during his visit to India with his friend, John David. According to the paper, the 71-year-old was taking photos when he accidentally touched a live wire at Baikunth Nagar near Dalhousie in Chamba district in the Himalayan foothills on Sunday. Ivan passed away instantly from the electrocution. The pair had arrived in India on March 31 and stayed in a hotel in Dalhousie. They were scheduled to leave on April 10 for Dharamshala.

Dalhousie deputy superintendent of police, Hemant Thakur, told the Hindustan Times that before leaving at about 9 am local time, they climbed onto the roof of an under-construction building to take photos. Ivan went close to a transmission line and came into contact with a live wire, resulting in his death on the spot.

The Times of India reported that a few months back, two laborers narrowly escaped electrocution at the same spot after a worker at the site warned them to move away.

Ivan Brown owned The Murderers in Timberhill from 1984 until 2003 before current landlord Phil Cutter joined him at the helm. Cutter eventually took over completely in 2014.

The former pub owner spent six years as a patron before buying the pub from then-landlord Douro Potter. He also owned The Bull at Hellesdon but sold the lease to his twin brother Pat, and bought the lease to The Eagle pub in Newmarket Road, Norwich, with Nigel Booty.

Born in Costessey, Ivan’s family moved to Lenwade when he was 11, and he attended Reepham Secondary Modern School. He left at 15 to work as a trainee concrete inspector for Taylor Woodrow in Lenwade. After a few years, he moved to EG Reeve in Norwich, where he was a trainee draughtsman. At age 21, he joined Trebor Sharps as a salesman, which he did for 12 years before moving into the pub trade.

Aside from running pubs, Ivan loved sports and oversaw the creation of football, netball, and basketball teams at The Murderers. His other hobbies included golf, cycling, tennis, and traveling.

Ivan is survived by his wife Jackie and daughters Danielle and Natalie. A Foreign Office spokesman confirmed his death and said, “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in India and are in contact with the local authorities.”