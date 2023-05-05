“Former NBA executive” Today : Lance Blanks, Former NBA Executive, Passes Away at 56

Former Phoenix Suns GM Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

Lance Blanks, former general manager of the Phoenix Suns, passed away at the age of 56. Blanks was a renowned figure in the basketball world, having played for the University of Texas from 1988 to 1990. He helped the Longhorns reach the Elite Eight during his final year at the university.

Blanks was known for his talent both on and off the court. He was a light for all who knew him, according to NBA executive Joe Dumars. Dumars had the privilege of calling Blanks one of his closest friends. He also expressed his gratitude for all the support Blanks had shown him throughout the years. Dumars added that Blanks’ legacy would be carried on by all those whose lives he touched for the better.

Blanks was selected as the 26th pick in the 1990 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played short stints with the Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves before playing overseas. After his playing career, he became a scout for the San Antonio Spurs in 2000 and was promoted to director of scouting two years later.

Blanks spent five seasons as assistant general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers and then became the GM of the Phoenix Suns from 2010 to 2013. Since 2020, he had been a television analyst for Texas basketball on the Longhorn Network.

Blanks’ talent and dedication were not only limited to basketball. He was an exceptional student-athlete during his time at the University of Texas. His 1,322 points still rank eighth in Texas history and are the most by a two-year Longhorn. His 20.0 points per game with Texas are the fourth-most in school history, and he ended his career as the school’s all-time steal leader.

A cause of death has not yet been released. Blanks’ passing has left a void in the basketball community, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the sport both on and off the court. His legacy will continue to live on through all those who knew and loved him.

In conclusion, the basketball world has lost a great talent and a remarkable person with the passing of Lance Blanks, former Phoenix Suns GM. He will be missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of basketball players and fans.

News Source : Ryan Morik

Source Link :Former NBA executive Lance Blanks dead at 56/