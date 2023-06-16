Former NFL Star, Homer Jones, Who is Credited as the First Player to Spike Football After Scoring a Touchdown, Dies at 82.

Homer Jones, Former NFL Star and Pioneer of Spiking Football After TD, Dies at 82

Homer Jones, a former NFL star who was credited as the first player to spike the football after scoring a touchdown, passed away at the age of 82. The news of his death was announced by his family on Friday.

Jones played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and the Atlanta Falcons during his career in the 1960s and early 1970s. He was known for his speed and agility on the field, and his signature move of spiking the ball after scoring a touchdown became a popular trend among players in the league.

Jones was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to the All-Pro team twice. He retired from the NFL in 1970 and was inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in 2011.

The football world mourns the loss of a true pioneer and legend of the game. Rest in peace, Homer Jones.

