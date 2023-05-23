Former Oil City Man Charged After Dog Found Starved in Abandoned House

starved pit bull victim : Former Oil City Man Faces Charges After Dog Found Dead in Abandoned House

According to the Venango County Sheriff’s office, a former Oil City resident has been charged after his pit bull died of suspected starvation and was found dead in a condemned house in Oil City where it had been for approximately five months. On May 1, the sheriff’s office received a report about a starved pit bull in an abandoned house on Bissell Avenue. The suspect is facing charges for animal cruelty.

Read Full story : Former Oil CIty man accused of animal cruelty | For the Record /

News Source : TheDerrick.com

