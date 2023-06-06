Former Oklahoma State University Student Julian Feikert from Keokuk IA Passes Away in Mexico

Julian Feikert, Oklahoma State University Alumnus, Dies in Mexico

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Julian Feikert, a beloved member of the Oklahoma State University community. Feikert, originally from Keokuk, IA, passed away in Mexico at [insert age or date of death here].

Feikert was a proud Oklahoma State alumnus, having earned his degree in [insert degree and year of graduation here]. He was known for his [insert notable accomplishments or traits here, if applicable].

Feikert’s passing is a loss for all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

