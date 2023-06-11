“Former paratrooper detained in Russia on drug trafficking charges” : Former paratrooper and musician detained in Russia on drug charges

A Moscow court announced on Saturday that a former paratrooper, musician, and U.S. citizen has been arrested in Russia for allegedly organizing a drug trafficking operation involving young people. The court’s statement on the Telegram messaging app revealed that the man will remain in custody until August 6, 2023. Although Reuters has been unable to verify the reports, Russia’s Interfax news agency stated that the accused could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty. The U.S. State Department has not yet provided a comment on the matter.

Read Full story : Moscow court detains U.S. citizen on drug charges /

News Source : Reuters

Moscow drug charges US citizen detained in Moscow Moscow drug trafficking US citizen arrested abroad International drug crime charges