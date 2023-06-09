Donald Trump indicted on federal charges related to handling of classified documents in Des Moines, Iowa : Former President Donald Trump indicted on federal charges related to handling of classified documents

Donald Trump’s recent federal indictment on charges related to his handling of classified documents has not affected his standing in the Republican Party or his advantage in the 2024 Republican primary, according to Republican pollster Neil Newhouse. Trump’s grip on the party highlights how he has transformed democratic norms in America. Despite his enduring popularity, his baggage may make it difficult to win over independents and moderates in both parties in the general election. Trump’s rivals seem to be rallying to his side, acknowledging his popularity with GOP voters. However, this also relegates them to bit players in Trump’s drama and may prevent them from making an affirmative case for themselves. Meanwhile, the indictment throws Trump back into the spotlight, dominating every news cycle and denying his rivals space to break through to voters.

