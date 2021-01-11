Former PSL CEO Trevor Philips Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former PSL CEO Trevor “The British Bull Dog” Philips has Died .
Former PSL CEO Trevor “The British Bull Dog” Philips has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Motlatjo Comford Lekoloane is feeling sad. 5h · sad news Former PSL CEO Trevor “The British Bull Dog” Philips has died The man who transformed our Premier Soccer League to what it is today. R.I.P
