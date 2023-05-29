Former Red Bull Racing Engineer David George to Join Ferrari

David George – focus keyword : Former Red Bull engineer identified as valuable addition to Ferrari team

Two previous engineers from Red Bull Racing are now joining Ferrari after completing their gardening leave. One of the engineers has been identified as David George, an expert in aerodynamics who has previously worked in NASCAR, Indycar, and Formula 1, and is considered a valuable asset due to his role in Honda’s recovery with Red Bull after their difficult time with McLaren. The other engineer’s identity remains unknown, but it is confirmed that they are an aerodynamicist who has bet on Ferrari’s resurgence. These personnel changes are the first under Fred Vasseur’s leadership at Ferrari. In other news, Laurent Mekies, currently Assistant Team Principal and Race Director at Ferrari, will be the new team principal for Red Bull Racing’s sister team AlphaTauri, succeeding Franz Tost in 2024. Mekies previously worked for AlphaTauri as a race engineer, chief engineer, and head of vehicle performance before joining the FIA for four years as Safety Director and Deputy Race Director, then returning to Ferrari in 2018.

News Source : Anirudh

