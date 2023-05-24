Former right-back François Modesto considered for Roma Sporting Director role

François Modesto – potential Sporting Director for Roma : Former right-back François Modesto a candidate for Roma’s Sporting Director role.

A report from L’Équipe and RMC has confirmed that François Modesto, a former right-back who played for Monaco and Bastia, is being considered for the position of Sporting Director at Roma. Modesto has previously worked as a scout for Olympiacos and as technical director for Nottingham Forest, helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League last season. He is currently working for Serie A team Monza, where he has overseen an impressive first campaign. Modesto is seen as a potential replacement for Tiago Pinto, who is set to join Tottenham Hotspur, and his chances of getting the job are favored by the fact that he has previously worked with the club’s new CEO, Lina Souloukou, at Olympiacos.

