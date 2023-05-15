Former Rombo MCA KAMETE passes away – KAMETE LENG’ETE DEAD

KAMETE LENG’ETE DEAD

Former Rombo MCA KAMETE has passed away leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication to his constituents. He was a well-known figure in the area and had served in various capacities before his untimely death.

Early Life and Career

KAMETE was born in Rombo and grew up in the area. He attended local schools and later joined the University of Nairobi where he studied Political Science. After completing his studies, he returned to Rombo and started his career in politics.

He was first elected as a councillor in the area and later became the chairman of the council. His leadership skills were evident from the start and he quickly gained the respect and admiration of his constituents.

Political Career

KAMETE’s political career was marked by his dedication to his constituents. He was always available to listen to their concerns and address their needs. He was known for his hard work and commitment to improving the lives of those around him.

His achievements during his tenure as the Rombo MCA were numerous. He oversaw the construction of various roads and bridges, which improved the transportation system in the area. He also initiated projects that provided clean water to the residents and improved sanitation facilities.

His efforts in promoting education in the area were also noteworthy. He established several schools and provided scholarships to needy students. His commitment to education was evident from his efforts to ensure that every child in the area had access to quality education.

Legacy

KAMETE’s death is a great loss to the people of Rombo and the country at large. He will always be remembered for his selfless service and dedication to his constituents. His legacy will live on through the various projects he initiated and the lives he touched during his lifetime.

His death has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from his constituents and political leaders across the country. He was a respected figure in the political arena and his contributions to the country will always be remembered.

Conclusion

The death of KAMETE is a great loss to the people of Rombo and Kenya at large. He was a dedicated leader who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents. His legacy will live on through the various projects he initiated and the lives he touched during his lifetime.

His death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to work hard and make a positive impact on the lives of those around us. His example should inspire us all to strive for excellence in whatever we do and to always put the needs of others before our own.

Rest in Peace KAMETE LENG’ETE, you will always be remembered.

