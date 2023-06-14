Former San Antonio Baseball Player Harold Miller Passes Away: Obituary

Obituary of Harold Miller, San Antonio Baseball Player

Harold Miller, a beloved baseball player from San Antonio, Texas, has passed away. He was 82 years old.

Miller was born in San Antonio in 1939 and grew up playing baseball in the local leagues. He was known for his impressive speed and agility on the field, and was a respected member of the community.

In 1957, Miller was scouted by the San Antonio Missions minor league team. He quickly made a name for himself as a talented centerfielder, and was called up to the major leagues in 1961 to play for the Houston Astros.

Miller played for several teams throughout his career, including the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins. He retired in 1972 with a lifetime batting average of .267, 1,422 hits, and 172 stolen bases.

Off the field, Miller was known for his generosity and kindness. He often volunteered his time to help local youth sports programs, and was a beloved mentor to many young players.

Miller is survived by his wife of 56 years, two children, and several grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

