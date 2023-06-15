Former Scotland and Manchester United player Gordon McQueen passes away: Obituary

Gordon McQueen, Player of Scotland and Manchester United, Dies at Age 68

Former Scottish footballer and Manchester United player, Gordon McQueen, passed away on March 26, 2021, at the age of 68. McQueen’s family confirmed his death, stating that he had been battling dementia for several years.

McQueen was born on June 26, 1952, in Glasgow, Scotland. He began his football career with St Mirren before moving to Leeds United in 1972. He then joined Manchester United in 1978, where he won the FA Cup and earned 30 caps for the Scottish national team.

McQueen was known for his tough tackling and aerial ability, and was a key player for both Leeds and Manchester United during his playing career. He retired from playing in 1985 and went on to work as a pundit for various media outlets.

Tributes have poured in for McQueen from the football world, with former teammates and fans expressing their condolences. He will be remembered as a passionate and talented player who made a significant contribution to the sport.

