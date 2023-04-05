Former Somali Foreign Minister Bubaa passes away in Turkey.

Former Somali Foreign Minister, Professor Ismail Mohamud Hurre (Bubaa), has died in Turkey. Professor Hurre had previously served as deputy prime minister and foreign minister on two occasions – first from 2000 to 2002 and then again from 2006 to 2007 during the transitional government.

On April 5, 2023, news broke that former Somali Foreign Minister Professor Ismail Mohamud Hurre (Bubaa) had passed away in Turkey. He had served as deputy prime minister and foreign minister twice, first from 2000 to 2002 and then again from 2006 to 2007 with the transitional government.

The news of Bubaa’s passing was met with widespread sadness and condolences from both his colleagues in the Somali government and the international community. Many praised his dedication to public service and his tireless efforts to bring stability and progress to Somalia.

Bubaa was born in the town of Belet Weyne in central Somalia in 1948. He grew up in Mogadishu and attended the Somali National University, where he studied political science and international relations. After graduation, he began working in the Somali government and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

During his time in office, Bubaa played a key role in promoting peace and stability in Somalia, which had been ravaged by civil war for decades. He worked tirelessly to strengthen the transitional government and expand its authority throughout the country.

Bubaa was also a strong advocate for international cooperation and engagement in Somalia. He believed that the country could only be rebuilt with the help of the international community, and he worked to establish strong relationships with foreign governments and organizations.

In addition to his political work, Bubaa was also a respected scholar and author. He wrote several books and articles on Somali politics and history, and his work was widely cited and praised by fellow academics and policymakers.

Despite his many achievements, Bubaa faced numerous challenges and setbacks during his career. He was often criticized by opponents for being too close to the transitional government and its leaders, and he faced threats and intimidation from militant groups.

However, Bubaa remained committed to his vision of a stable and prosperous Somalia, and he continued to work tirelessly for that goal until his passing. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of Somalis and serve as a reminder of the power of dedication, hard work, and perseverance.

Source : @DailyJubba

BREAKING: former #Somali Foreign Minister Professor Ismail Mohamud Hurre (Bubaa) has passed away in #Turkiye He served as deputy prime minister and foreign minister twice, from 2000 to 2002 and then again from 2006 to 2007 with the transitional government. pic.twitter.com/BRi6GSOOvD — The Daily Jubba (@DailyJubba) April 5, 2023