Former Somali foreign minister Ismail Buubaa dies.

According to state media, Ismail Mohamed Hurre Buubaa, who previously held positions as foreign minister, deputy prime minister, minister of finance, and minister of education in the governments of former presidents Abdulkasim Salad Hassan and Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed, has passed away.

On April 5, 2023, it was reported by state media that Ismail Mohamed Hurre Buubaa, a former foreign minister of Somalia, had passed away. Buubaa was a seasoned politician who had also served as deputy prime minister, minister of finance, and minister of education in the governments of presidents Abdulkasim Salad Hassan and Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed. He was a well-respected figure who had played a significant role in shaping Somalia’s political landscape, and his passing was met with great sadness and grief.

Born in the town of Garowe in northeastern Somalia, Buubaa began his career as a teacher before entering politics in the early 1990s. He quickly rose through the ranks of the Somali political scene and was appointed minister of education in 1994 by then-president Hassan. In that role, Buubaa worked tirelessly to improve the quality of education in Somalia and to increase access to schooling for all children, regardless of their socio-economic status.

Buubaa’s dedication to public service was evident throughout his career, and he was widely respected for his integrity and commitment to the well-being of the Somali people. He was a vocal advocate for democracy and played a key role in the country’s transition to a more democratic form of government in the early 2000s.

As foreign minister, Buubaa was a tireless diplomat who worked to strengthen Somalia’s relationships with other nations and to promote the country’s interests on the international stage. He was a skilled negotiator who was able to navigate complex diplomatic challenges with ease and who was widely respected by his counterparts in other countries.

Buubaa’s passing is a great loss to Somalia, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come. He was a champion for the rights of the Somali people and a tireless advocate for democracy, and his contributions will continue to inspire future generations of leaders in Somalia and around the world.

Source : @HarunMaruf

Former foreign minister of Somalia Ismail Mohamed Hurre Buubaa has passed away, state media. Ismail Buubaa also served as deputy prime minister, minister of finance and minister of education in the governments of presidents Abdulkasim Salad Hassan and Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/1oG8jOoH8s — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 5, 2023

Former foreign minister of Somalia Ismail Mohamed Hurre Buubaa has passed away, state media. Ismail Buubaa also served as deputy prime minister, minister of finance and minister of education in the governments of presidents Abdulkasim Salad Hassan and Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/1oG8jOoH8s — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 5, 2023