Former Special Counsel to Governor of NY, Catherine Youssef Kassenoff, Passes Away by Suicide

Catherine Youssef Kassenoff: An Obituary

Introduction

Catherine Youssef Kassenoff, 35, was a former Special Counsel to the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. She was known for her exceptional legal skills and her unwavering dedication to public service. However, on June 21, 2021, she tragically took her own life.

Education and Career

Kassenoff earned her law degree from Harvard Law School and later worked as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield. She then went on to work at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP before joining Governor Cuomo’s team as Special Counsel.

Accomplishments

During her time as Special Counsel, Kassenoff was instrumental in the passage of several key pieces of legislation, including the Child Victims Act and the Reproductive Health Act. She was also a key member of the team that helped negotiate the state budget, which included important funding for education and infrastructure projects.

Personal Life

Kassenoff was known for her kind and generous spirit, and her commitment to helping others. She was an active volunteer with several organizations, including the Legal Aid Society and the New York City Bar Association. She was also an avid runner and an accomplished musician.

Tragic End

Despite her many accomplishments and her bright future, Kassenoff struggled with mental health issues. On June 21, 2021, she took her own life. Her death has been a devastating loss to her family, friends, and colleagues.

Legacy

Kassenoff’s death has brought renewed attention to the issue of mental health and the importance of providing resources and support to those who are struggling. Her colleagues and friends have described her as a brilliant and dedicated attorney who was deeply committed to public service. Her legacy will continue to inspire those who knew her and worked with her.

Conclusion

Catherine Youssef Kassenoff was an accomplished attorney and public servant who made a lasting impact on the state of New York. Her tragic death is a reminder of the importance of supporting those who struggle with mental health issues and the need for greater awareness and resources. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

