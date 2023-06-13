Audrey Hale – focus keyword : Former student who killed 6 in Nashville Christian school identified as Audrey Hale

An autopsy report released on Monday revealed that the former student who killed three children and three adults at a Nashville Christian elementary school in March died from gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and other parts of the body. The report also stated that the manner of death was homicide and that the perpetrator, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, had blunt force trauma throughout the body. Hale opened fire at the Covenant School on March 27 before being shot to death by officers. The release of the report comes amid a legal battle over the release of Hale’s writings and other documents in the police investigation. The writings may reveal a motive for the attack, and supporters hope that the transfer of ownership of the writings to the Covenant parents will strengthen their argument to stop the publication of the documents. The autopsy report noted that Hale was wearing a white shirt with handwritten words, drawings, and numbers and had a red pocket knife with the name “AIDEN” monogrammed on it. Police have said that Hale planned the massacre for months and was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder. The attack killed three adults and three children.

Read Full story : Amid fight over Covenant school shooting records, medical examiner releases autopsy report /

News Source : https://www.kfyrtv.com

Covenant school shooting records Medical examiner autopsy report School shooting investigation Autopsy report release Public records access