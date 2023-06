The Pittsburgh Steelers Mourn the Sudden Passing of Former Linebacker Clark Haggans

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Clark Haggans’ untimely passing at the age of 46. The former Super Bowl champion linebacker was a beloved member of the Steelers family, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him.

