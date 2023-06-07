Former Superintendent and Educator Mike Weiler Remembered Fondly by Kent City School in Obituary

Kent City School Mourns Death Of Former Superintendent Educator Mike Weiler

The Kent City School community is deeply saddened by the passing of former superintendent and educator, Mike Weiler. Weiler passed away on Thursday at the age of 68.

Weiler was a beloved member of the Kent City School District for over 30 years, serving as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent. He had a profound impact on countless students and colleagues during his career.

During his tenure as superintendent, Weiler oversaw significant changes and improvements to the district, including the construction of new buildings and the implementation of innovative programs.

Weiler was known for his kindness, compassion, and dedication to his students and staff. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The Kent City School District extends its deepest sympathies to Weiler’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Mike Weiler legacy Kent City School District tribute to Mike Weiler Mike Weiler’s impact on education Remembering Mike Weiler Mike Weiler’s contributions to Kent City School District