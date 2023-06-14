Former Tenor Vocalist of Cathedral Quartet, Roy Tremble, Passes Away: Obituary

Roy Tremble Obituary: Former Cathedral Quartet Tenor Vocalist Has Died

Roy Tremble, a former tenor vocalist for the renowned Cathedral Quartet, passed away on September 11, 2021. He was 84 years old.

Tremble was born in 1937 and grew up in a musical family in Puxico, Missouri. He began singing at a young age and later joined the Cathedral Quartet in 1965. He remained with the group until 1979, contributing his powerful tenor voice to many of their most beloved songs.

After leaving the Cathedral Quartet, Tremble continued to perform and record music. He also served as a minister and evangelist, sharing his faith with audiences around the world.

Tremble’s talent and dedication to gospel music will be remembered by many. He leaves behind a legacy of beautiful music and a life devoted to spreading the message of love and hope.

Rest in peace, Roy Tremble.

