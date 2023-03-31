Former TPSO K9 Kane has died. RIP

The late Kane, an award-winning former K9 officer of Terrebonne Parish, has left us. Rest in peace, dear Kane. Our hearts go out to the Condetti family and the TPSO in their time of loss.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kane, a beloved K9 officer who served the Terrebonne Parish community with distinction. Kane was an award-winning member of the police force who had dedicated his life to keeping his community safe.

Kane had been a loyal partner to his handler, Officer Condetti, and the two had formed an unbreakable bond over the years. Together, they had participated in countless operations and had helped to bring many criminals to justice. Kane’s incredible sense of smell and his keen instincts had made him an invaluable asset to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and his loss is deeply felt by everyone who knew him.

Despite his intimidating appearance, Kane was a gentle soul who loved nothing more than spending time with his human family. He was known for his kind heart and his unwavering loyalty, and he will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

We offer our deepest condolences to the Condetti family and to all of Kane’s colleagues at the TPSO. We know that Kane’s passing leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him, and we mourn alongside you in this difficult time.

Rest in peace, sweet Kane. You have earned your wings and will always be remembered as a hero who lived his life in service to others.

Source : @OnPatrolK9