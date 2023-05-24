Former TV star and musician Rolf Harris, who was convicted of paedophilia, passes away

Rolf Harris: The Rise and Fall of a Paedophile TV Star and Musician

The Rise of Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris was born in Perth, Australia, in 1930. He began his career as an artist and cartoonist before moving into the entertainment industry. Harris became a household name in the UK in the 1960s with his hit songs “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” and “Two Little Boys.” He also hosted several popular TV shows, including “Rolf’s Cartoon Club” and “Animal Hospital.”

The Fall of Rolf Harris

In 2013, Rolf Harris was arrested as part of Operation Yewtree, an investigation into historical sexual abuse allegations. In 2014, he was found guilty of 12 charges of indecent assault against four girls, dating back to the 1960s and 1970s. Harris was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

The Aftermath of Rolf Harris’s Conviction

Harris’s conviction led to a re-evaluation of his career and legacy. Many of his achievements were stripped away, including his BAFTA Fellowship and his OBE. His music was removed from radio playlists, and his artwork was removed from public display.

Rolf Harris’s Death

On March 30, 2021, Rolf Harris passed away at the age of 90. His death was confirmed by his family, who released a statement saying that he had died “peacefully.”

Reactions to Rolf Harris’s Death

The news of Rolf Harris’s death was met with mixed reactions. Some people mourned the loss of a beloved entertainer, while others remembered him as a convicted paedophile. Harris’s victims and their families also reacted to the news, with some feeling a sense of closure and others feeling that justice had not been fully served.

The Legacy of Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris’s legacy is a complicated one. He was a talented artist and entertainer who brought joy to many people, but he was also a convicted paedophile who caused harm to his victims. His death is a reminder that even those who achieve great success and fame can have a dark side. It also highlights the importance of holding people accountable for their actions, no matter how famous or powerful they may be.

