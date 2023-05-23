Former TV Star Rolf Harris Passes Away at 93: What Was the Cause of His Death?

Rolf Harris Dead at 93: How Rolf Harris Died?

Rolf Harris, the former TV star and entertainer, passed away at the age of 93 on March 30, 2022. The Australian-born artist had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over six decades. However, his later years were plagued by controversy and legal issues that tarnished his legacy.

Former TV Star Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris was born on March 30, 1930, in Perth, Western Australia. He began his career as an artist and musician, and later ventured into television and film. He became a household name in the UK in the 1960s and 1970s, with his hit songs and television shows, including “The Rolf Harris Show” and “Animal Hospital.”

Harris was also known for his artistic talent, and his paintings and sculptures were exhibited in galleries around the world. He was awarded the MBE in 1968 and the CBE in 2006 for his services to entertainment and the arts.

Cause of Death

Rolf Harris passed away on March 30, 2022, on his 92nd birthday. The cause of his death has not been officially announced, but it is believed that he died of natural causes. Harris had been in poor health in recent years and had suffered from a number of health issues.

In 2014, Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault against four girls, some of them as young as seven years old, between 1968 and 1986. He was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, but was released on parole in 2017 after serving three years.

Harris’ conviction and imprisonment caused a great deal of controversy and divided public opinion. While many people were shocked and disgusted by his crimes, others continued to support him and believed in his innocence.

Legacy

Rolf Harris’ legacy is a complex and controversial one. While he was once a beloved entertainer and artist, his later years were marred by his criminal conviction and the subsequent fallout. Many people will remember Harris for his music, television shows, and artistic talent, while others will remember him for the crimes he committed.

Regardless of how people feel about him, there is no denying that Rolf Harris had a significant impact on the entertainment industry and the art world. His talent and creativity will continue to inspire and influence future generations of artists and entertainers.

1) Rolf Harris death news

2) Rolf Harris biography

3) Rolf Harris scandal

4) Rolf Harris career

5) Rolf Harris legacy