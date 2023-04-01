Former undisputed lightweight world champion, Ken Buchanan, has passed away at the age of 77. The boxing community is in mourning over his loss.

Boxing Legend Ken Buchanan Dies at 77: Tributes Pour In

Introduction

Former undisputed lightweight world champion, Ken Buchanan, has passed away at the age of 77. The Fighting Carpenter, as he was known, was widely regarded as one of the greatest Scottish boxers of all-time. The news of his demise has left fans of the sport devastated.

Buchanan’s Record and Achievements

Ken Buchanan retired in 1982 with a record of 61-9, having knocked out his opponents 27 times. He dominated the sport in the 1970s, winning the WBC and The Ring titles at the start of the decade by defeating Ismael Laguna. Buchanan also claimed the European lightweight title when he beat Antonio Puddu in 1974. He went on to retain the belt twice, beating Leonard Tavarez later that year and then Giancarlo Usai in 1975. Buchanan was the European champion for five years before losing it to Charlie Nash in 1979.

Tributes for the Scottish Hero

The news of Ken Buchanan’s passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from boxing legends, fans, family, and friends. Light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor took to Twitter to express his grief: “I’m saddened to hear the news of the passing of my hero and Scotland’s greatest ever champ, whom I take such inspiration from.” Fans have also been paying their respects, saying “R.I.P Champ,” and describing the late boxer as one of the best British fighters of all-time. A third fan commented “May he rest in peace. Great fighter and great man.”

The Legacy of Ken Buchanan

Ken Buchanan’s legacy will be remembered for many years to come. His mastery of the sport of boxing, his courage in the ring, and his ability to inspire others have made him a true icon of the sport. Buchanan was a trailblazer for Scottish boxing, paving the way for future generations of champions. He will be remembered as one of the greatest boxers to come out of Scotland, and his contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark on the world of boxing.