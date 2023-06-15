Former University of Nottingham student Valdo Amisso Mendes Calocane identified as the arrested suspect in…

Valdo Calocane, a Former University of Nottingham Student, Arrested as Suspect in Nottingham Stabbing and Van Rampage

Reports indicate that Valdo Amisso Mendes Calocane, a former student of the University of Nottingham, has been arrested as the suspect in connection with a fatal knife and van rampage that occurred in Nottingham. The incident has shocked the community and left many in mourning for the victims.

