Former Walk-On Safety for Marshall Football Team, Malik Gant, Passes Away at Age 26, as Confirmed by a Statement Posted by h…

Former Marshall Football Walk-On Safety Malik Gant Passes Away at 26

Malik Gant, a former walk-on safety for the Marshall football team, has passed away at the age of 26, according to a statement posted by his family on Tuesday afternoon. The news was first reported by the ThunderCast Pod Twitter account, which is affiliated with Marshall University Athletics, Gant’s alma mater. The family provided the following statement:

“With heavy hearts, we announce the death of our beloved family member, Malik Gant. Malik passed away on May 25, 2023, in Miami, Florida. This terrible loss pains us, and we are in great sadness.”

