Former West Ham Star Frank McAvennie Suggests Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson or Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney Would Be Good Signings for Real Madrid

Kieran Tierney : Former West Ham Star Frank McAvennie suggests Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson or Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney as potential signings for Real Madrid

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie has suggested that Real Madrid should consider signing either Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson or Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney this summer. The Daily Mail has reported that Robertson, 29, is a top target for the La Liga giants, who are preparing for life after Ferland Mendy. McAvennie believes that either of the Scotland internationals would be a great addition to Real Madrid, with Tierney potentially providing solid competition to David Alaba. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid has held internal discussions about signing Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino ahead of next season.

News Source : Debkalpa Banerjee

