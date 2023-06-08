Mitchell Callaway – focus on suspect name. : Former X-Factor contestant charged with murder of baby girl in Central West

Mitchell Callaway, a former contestant on X-Factor, has been charged with the murder of a nine-month-old infant in Binnaway, Central West, in 2018. The baby was found unresponsive and taken to Coonabarabran Hospital where she died shortly after. Detectives have been investigating the case under Strike Force King and Callaway was arrested and charged on Thursday after new information came to light. He has been refused bail and is due to appear in Macksville Local Court. Callaway placed seventh in the third season of X-Factor in 2011 and was mentored by Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

News Source : Elizabeth Daoud

