Former YMCA of Hamilton Employee, Jenna Hamilton, Passes Away

Jenna Butler’s Passing

Jenna Hamilton, a former worker at the YMCA of Hamilton, Ontario, passed away recently. She was a dedicated worker who had made a positive impact on the lives of many during her time at the YMCA. Her passing has left her colleagues and the community in shock and mourning.

Jenna had a kind heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She had a passion for helping others and was loved by all who knew her. Her passing is a great loss to the YMCA and the community.

We extend our deepest condolences to Jenna’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. She will be dearly missed and always remembered for her kindness and dedication.

