Formula 1 Commentator Peter Windsor shares his opinion on Charles Leclerc and George Russell as potential Mercedes teammates

Charles Leclerc : Peter Windsor opines that Charles Leclerc would prefer to partner Lewis Hamilton over George Russell as Mercedes teammate

According to Formula 1 commentator Peter Windsor, if Charles Leclerc were to be given the same car as Lewis Hamilton, he would prefer to compete against Hamilton rather than George Russell. There have been rumors that Leclerc might replace Hamilton at Mercedes when the latter retires, while Hamilton could move to Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz. However, Windsor believes that Leclerc would find it difficult to outperform Russell if they were both to be racing in a Championship-winning car, as Russell knows the team well. Despite Hamilton’s struggles this season, Windsor thinks he has performed well against Russell, given his experience and world championships.

Read Full story : Charles Leclerc would rather race against Lewis Hamilton than his Mercedes teammate George Russell, states Peter Windsor /

News Source : Anirudh

Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton George Russell Peter Windsor Formula One racing.