Fort Gibson Public Schools Mourns Lake Drownings of Kalub and Damian Mayton: Obituary

Fort Gibson Public Schools Mourns Loss of Kalub and Damian Mayton in Lake Drownings

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kalub and Damian Mayton. The two brothers tragically drowned in a lake while on a family outing.

Kalub was a sophomore at Fort Gibson High School, where he was well-liked by his peers and teachers. He was a member of the football team and had a passion for music. Damian was a seventh-grader at Fort Gibson Middle School. He was known for his infectious smile and kind heart.

The Fort Gibson Public Schools community is deeply saddened by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mayton family during this difficult time. We will be providing grief counseling and support to our students and staff as they process this tragedy.

We ask that you please respect the privacy of the Mayton family and the Fort Gibson Public Schools community as we grieve the loss of two young lives.

Fort Gibson Public Schools Lake Drownings Kalub Mayton Damian Mayton Obituary