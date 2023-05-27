“Fort Kent school lockdown” today : Fort Kent elementary school locked down after report of gunfire nearby

Fort Kent Lockdown: Elementary School Secured After Report of Gunshot today 2023.

Schools in Fort Kent, Maine went into lockdown for the second time in two months on Friday after reports of a shot being fired near Fish River Bridge. Both Fort Kent Elementary School and Fort Kent Community High School were put into lockdown for 50 minutes. The area was searched, but nothing was found.

