“Fort Lauderdale shooting” Today : Fort Lauderdale Police seek information following the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department Seeks Information on Homicide of 40-Year-Old Man

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the homicide of Jermaine Montique, a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in April. According to police spokeswoman Casey Liening, officers received multiple calls of a shooting in the early morning hours of April 8, near the 700 block of Northwest 22nd Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Montique, who hails from Tallahassee, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite officers’ attempts to save his life, Montique was pronounced dead by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue upon arrival.

To aid in the investigation, Broward County Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Jennifer Saint Jean at 954-828-5570, Detective Thomas Taylor at 954-828-6673, or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

The police department has not provided any details about the motive or suspects in the shooting. However, the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working hard to bring justice to Montique’s family and friends.

the Fort Lauderdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving the homicide of Jermaine Montique. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward and speak to the police.

News Source : Ryan Mackey

Source Link :Police seek info after 40-year-old shot dead in Fort Lauderdale/