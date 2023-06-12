Fort Payne Man, 58-Year-Old Shannon Crump, Discovered Deceased Near Boat Ramp: Obituary

Shannon Crump Obituary

Shannon Crump, 58, of Fort Payne, was found dead near the boat ramp on Monday morning. The cause of his death is still under investigation.

A beloved member of the Fort Payne community, Shannon was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a dedicated father, husband, and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Shannon worked as a carpenter for over 30 years, and his craftsmanship can be seen throughout the town in the form of beautiful homes and buildings. He was also an avid fisherman and spent many weekends on the river with his family and friends.

Shannon is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary, and their two children, Sarah and Michael. He will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family and his willingness to help anyone in need.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at the First Baptist Church of Fort Payne. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Shannon’s memory.

