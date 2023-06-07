Fort Worth man identified as victim of fatal shooting in apartment

John Hicks : Fort Worth Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Shooting at Apartment Complex

The victim who was found shot in his apartment on Monday in Fort Worth has been identified as a man named John Hicks. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner reported that Hicks died from multiple gunshots in his unit at Cortland Chisholm Trail, which is located near McPherson Road in far southwest Fort Worth along I-35W. His body was discovered by a relative and no arrests have been made yet.

News Source : audacy

