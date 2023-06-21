Fort Worth shooting claims life of 12-year-old boy today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The shooting death of a 12-year-old boy is currently under investigation by Fort Worth police. Details regarding the incident are scarce, leaving many questions unanswered, including the circumstances leading up to the shooting and any possible involvement of others.

Fort Worth shooting Gun violence Juvenile crime Community safety Youth gun control

News Source : FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Source Link :12-year-old boy killed in Fort Worth shooting/